Illegal sawmills dismantled in Lanao del Norte
CAGAYAN DE ORO. Philippine Army troopers from the 15th Infantry Battalion, together with policemen and environment officials, close down four sawmills suspected of processing lumber from illegal loggers in Sapad, Lanao del Norte Thuirsday December 22. Provincial officials suspect the illegally-cut logs came from the Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Fri
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC