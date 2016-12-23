IBP condemns Thursday attack of 2 compa eros

IBP condemns Thursday attack of 2 com...

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu City chapter condemned the "dastardly act" of a security guard who shot dead a lawyer and wounded the latter's son Thursday night outside their law firm on F. Ramos St. in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City.

Chicago, IL

