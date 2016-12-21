Four fishing boat crewmen abducted off Sulu
ZAMBOANGA CITY: Unidentified gunmen have snatched four crewmembers off a fishing boat while the vessel was sailing off Sulu, the Philippine military said on Wednesday. Major Filemon Tan Jr., the Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the incident, which took place around 2:30am Tuesday, was confirmed when the crew of the sister ship of FB Ramona 2 raised the alarm after they did not receive any feedback from their companions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|3 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC