Four fishing boat crewmen abducted off Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Unidentified gunmen have snatched four crewmembers off a fishing boat while the vessel was sailing off Sulu, the Philippine military said on Wednesday. Major Filemon Tan Jr., the Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the incident, which took place around 2:30am Tuesday, was confirmed when the crew of the sister ship of FB Ramona 2 raised the alarm after they did not receive any feedback from their companions.

