For 2017, Archdiocese to focus on building - active parishes'

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma urged the faithful to look forward to 2017 as one community by actively participating in their parishes. In his message for the New Year, Palma said that 2016 started well for the Archdiocese after its successful hosting of the 51st International Eucharistic Congress in Cebu.

