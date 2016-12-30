Ex-Tuguegarao vice mayor sued for being remiss in cash advance accounting
Danilo Baccay, the former vice mayor of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, has been sued before the Sandiganbayan for his failure to properly account for a cash advance of P400,000 in April 2009. In the charge sheet filed by Assistant Special Prosecutor I Gregorio Marco Dela Torre, Baccay was accused of committing an offense in relation to his office when he received from Christopher Samonte, former local legislative staff officer IV of the city council, a check from Landbank worth P400,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Tue
|Ainu
|7
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC