Ex-Tuguegarao vice mayor sued for being remiss in cash advance accounting

Danilo Baccay, the former vice mayor of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, has been sued before the Sandiganbayan for his failure to properly account for a cash advance of P400,000 in April 2009. In the charge sheet filed by Assistant Special Prosecutor I Gregorio Marco Dela Torre, Baccay was accused of committing an offense in relation to his office when he received from Christopher Samonte, former local legislative staff officer IV of the city council, a check from Landbank worth P400,000.

