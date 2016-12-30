Editorial: Deciding to hope

FILIPINOS earn, on average, less than eight percent of what Germans do. Why is it, then, that only 36 percent of Germans have said they will enter 2017 with hope, compared with 95 percent of Filipinos? Before the end of each year, the Social Weather Stations asks Filipinos: Is it with hope or with fear that you enter the coming year? It began this practice nearly two decades ago, inspired by a German institute's survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.