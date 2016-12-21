Duterte visits Midsayap blast victims

Duterte visits Midsayap blast victims

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Midsayap, North Cotabato on Christmas Day to comfort those who were injured during the grenade blast outside a Catholic church on Christmas Eve. Duterte proceeded to the Anecito T. Pesante Sr. Memorial Hospital where three of the injured were admitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Fri CANCERDANISIDAEGU... 6
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec 1 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
News Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p... Nov '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,329

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC