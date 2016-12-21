Duterte likely to visit Qatar next year

Duterte likely to visit Qatar next year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

Philippine President Rodrigo R Duterte , is likely to visit Qatar in the first half of next year, which is set to further bolster relations between the two countries, Ambassador Wilfredo C Santos has said. Ambassador Santos said the Embassy is preparing for the visit of Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. which will lay the groundwork for the President's visit likely to occur between first to second quarter next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 3 hr Ainu 2
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec 1 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
News Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p... Nov '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC