Duterte likely to visit Qatar next year
Philippine President Rodrigo R Duterte , is likely to visit Qatar in the first half of next year, which is set to further bolster relations between the two countries, Ambassador Wilfredo C Santos has said. Ambassador Santos said the Embassy is preparing for the visit of Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. which will lay the groundwork for the President's visit likely to occur between first to second quarter next year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|3 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
