Duterte likely to visit Qatar next year

Philippine President Rodrigo R Duterte , is likely to visit Qatar in the first half of next year, which is set to further bolster relations between the two countries, Ambassador Wilfredo C Santos has said. Ambassador Santos said the Embassy is preparing for the visit of Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. which will lay the groundwork for the President's visit likely to occur between first to second quarter next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.