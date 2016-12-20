Dumaguete prelate calls on lay faithful to reject death penalty
BISHOP Julito Cortes of the Diocese of Dumaguete has exhorted all Catholic lay faithful to support the Church's stand rejecting the re-imposition of the death penalty. Bishop Cortes said Tuesday, December 20, the diocese has released a statement that "emphasizes the stand of the Church that the death penalty is really not acceptable."
