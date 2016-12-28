DOH: 50% of firecracker-related injur...

DOH: 50% of firecracker-related injuries from NCR

The Department of Health reported that 50% of the 90 cases of firecracker-related injuries recorded as of December 28 are from the National Capital Region . Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said Manila City ranked first among the NCR cities with 18 cases.

Chicago, IL

