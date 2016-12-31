Dengue cases up by 6,500 in province

Dengue cases up by 6,500 in province

FORTY more persons died of dengue fever in Cebu Province as of Christmas Eve this year, compared with the same period in 2016. That 160 percent increase in deaths caused by dengue fever is reflected in a report by the Provincial Health Office .

