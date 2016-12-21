CPP still supports peace talks with gov't but

The Communist Party of the Philippines on Monday said it continues to support the peace negotiations with the Duterte administration that will lead to social reforms but warned it might terminate the unilateral ceasefire declaration over "armed provocations" by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. In a statement issued on the occasion of its 48th anniversary, the CPP said its unilateral ceasefire declaration has become increasingly untenable due to "continuing Oplan Bayanihan operations", forcing the New People's Army to engage in "evasion maneuvers".

