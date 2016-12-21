CPP still supports peace talks with gov't but
The Communist Party of the Philippines on Monday said it continues to support the peace negotiations with the Duterte administration that will lead to social reforms but warned it might terminate the unilateral ceasefire declaration over "armed provocations" by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. In a statement issued on the occasion of its 48th anniversary, the CPP said its unilateral ceasefire declaration has become increasingly untenable due to "continuing Oplan Bayanihan operations", forcing the New People's Army to engage in "evasion maneuvers".
Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Dec 23
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC