Christmas weekend - generally peaceful'

CHRISTMAS celebrations in Cebu and the rest of the provinces in Central Visayas were very peaceful with minor incidents, according to Police Regional Office 7 Director Noli Talino. He received reports of four firecracker-related incidents in Cebu City and Badian in southwestern Cebu last Sunday and of three victims of stray bullets over the weekend, but there were no casualties.

