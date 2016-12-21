Bello: President Duterte will honor promise to free all political prisoners
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Monday said he does not doubt that President Duterte would fulfill his promise to release all political prisoners as part of the peace negotiation with the National Democratic Front. Bello, also the chair of the government peace panel in talks with the NDF, issued the statement in Paquibato District here where he attended the 48th founding anniversary celebration of the Communist Party of the Philippines.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|17 hr
|Ainu
|7
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
