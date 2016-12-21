At least two die as typhoon hits Philippines
The typhoon's wind speed eased to 130kph as it headed west towards the South China Sea, passing through provinces south of the capital Manila at a speed of 20kph. Land, sea and air transport slowly resumed operations, but the weather bureau said stormy weather would affect parts of the country for another 36 hours or so, until the storm moved away towards southern Vietnam.
