As alliance wavers, US says gave Phil...

As alliance wavers, US says gave Philippines big annual defence aid boost

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The United States provided the Philippines with US$127 million in security assistance in the 12 months ended in September, the biggest sum in about 15 years, overlapping with a stream of angry threats from President Rodrigo Duterte to sever their defence alliance. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte returns the salute of a military officer during the Armed Forces anniversary celebration at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines December 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Fri CANCERDANISIDAEGU... 6
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec 1 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
News Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p... Nov '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC