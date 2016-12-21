As alliance wavers, US says gave Philippines big annual defence aid boost

The United States provided the Philippines with US$127 million in security assistance in the 12 months ended in September, the biggest sum in about 15 years, overlapping with a stream of angry threats from President Rodrigo Duterte to sever their defence alliance. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte returns the salute of a military officer during the Armed Forces anniversary celebration at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines December 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.