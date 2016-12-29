Aid pours for - Nina' victims
Aid has begun to pour for the victims of Typhoon "Nina" which devastated Southern Luzon and parts of the Visayas on Christmas Day. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has provided P51.7 million in relief assistance to the storm-stricken families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Tue
|Ainu
|7
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC