Abra blast injures kids
THREE children were injured when discarded grenade parts blew up as they were collecting scraps inside the riffle range in a military camp in Lagangilang, Abra. The Army's 24th Infantry Battalion Commander Colonel Thomas Baluga said the children found their way towards the riffle range aiming to collect scraps to sell when the spent grenade blew up.
