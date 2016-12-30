1st stray bullet victim reported in N...

1st stray bullet victim reported in Nueva Vizcaya by DOH

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A week before New Year's Day, a man from Nueva Vizcaya became the first victim of stray bullet in the country, the Department of Health reported yesterday. The Aksyon: Paputok Injury Reduction 2016 Report No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Tue Ainu 7
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec 1 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
News Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p... Nov '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,990

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC