Welcome to America: 41 young people b...

Welcome to America: 41 young people become new citizens on Battleship Iowa in San Pedro

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Gardena resident Andrea Navarro takes oath of citizenship. “I feel proud to be a citizen,” said 14-year-old Andrea Navarro of Gardena, who was born in Peru but has lived in the U.S. for about eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump eager for big meeting with Putin; some ad... Jun 27 on his knees 4
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC