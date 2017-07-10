UN won't designate Machu Picchu endan...

UN won't designate Machu Picchu endangered

Read more: The Mercury

UNESCO experts agreed at a meeting in Krakow, Poland, that the steps taken by Peru to address concerns about the condition of the Inca citadel were sufficient to keep Machu Picchu off the list, the Cuzco regional culture office said in a statement on Thursday. "There was not even a debate or discussion, which means that UNESCO retires its intention to add Machu Picchu to the list of endangered world heritage sites," DDC director Vidal Pino said.

Chicago, IL

