Peru prosecutors seek new arrest warrant for ex-President Toledo

Peruvian prosecutors are waiting for a local judge to sign off on a second arrest warrant for the country's former President Alejandro Toledo that they believe will help persuade the United States to detain and extradite him, a lead prosecutor on the case said Tuesday. Peru's Attorney General Pablo Sanchez talks to the press during a news conference in Lima, Peru, July 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.