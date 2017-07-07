Peru freezes $7.7 million in assets a...

Peru freezes $7.7 million in assets as part of Odebrecht probe

The Star Online

Peruvian authorities said on Thursday they froze $7.7 million in assets held by people, including former President Alejandro Toledo, being investigated as part of the probe into scandal-racked Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA. The company has admitted in a settlement with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors to paying bribes across 12 countries to win contracts.

Chicago, IL

