Peru Congress votes to dismiss comptroller

The vote [Reuters report] to remove Alarcon was initiated over accusations that he gave public funds to the mother of his children, violated ethical rules by running a business while in office, and coerced an auditor to withhold information from Congress. Alarcon has denied any wrongdoing and claims that his removal was a tactic designed to distract the people from the government's mistakes.

