Painting Peru's hitmen
Known to many residents of Peru's capital, Lima, as an adjacent bedrock of organised crime and violence, Callao, the country's main maritime port, has long been neglected. In some of its barrios , residents live in homes made from recycled transportation pallets on unpaved streets that seem a world away from the upper-class neighbourhoods just a few kilometres away in Lima.
