In trying to tackle Pyongyang, Trump risks creating a crisis with Beijing

Washington: What to do about North Korea and its weapons program? Kim Jong-un seemingly has crossed a threshold - he now has missiles that go halfway around the world, despite a January warning, when then President-elect Donald Trump declared: "It won't happen!" If Trump's tweet was an implicit threat of a pre-emptive strike by Washington, it stands out in the administration's menu of possible responses as the only one that has not been attempted. All the others - containment, sanctions, negotiations and cyberwar - have been tried in various configurations by previous administrations, to little effect.

