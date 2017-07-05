In trying to tackle Pyongyang, Trump risks creating a crisis with Beijing

Washington: What to do about North Korea and its weapons program? Kim Jong-un seemingly has crossed a threshold - he now has missiles that go halfway around the world, despite a January warning, when then President-elect Donald Trump declared: "It won't happen!" If Trump's tweet was an implicit threat of a pre-emptive strike by Washington, it stands out in the administration's menu of possible responses as the only one that has not been attempted. All the others - containment, sanctions, negotiations and cyberwar - have been tried in various configurations by previous administrations, to little effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.