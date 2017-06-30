High cadmium levels in cocoa from Peru may impact chocolate quality
Cocoa beans from many plantations in Peru contain cadmium levels far higher than the EU's incoming thresholds for chocolate and cocoa products, finds research backed by the USDA. The study by researchers at Instituto de Cultivos Tropicales , the United States Department of Agriculture and the University of Florida say the findings present a potential threat to Peru's cocoa exports and a problem for chocolate quality.
