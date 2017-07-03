Companies Still Hobbled from Fearsome...

Companies Still Hobbled from Fearsome Cyberattack

Many businesses still struggled Friday to recover hopelessly scrambled computer networks, collateral damage from a massive cyberattack that targeted Ukraine three days ago. The Heritage Valley Health System couldn't offer lab and diagnostic imaging services at 14 community and neighborhood offices in western Pennsylvania.

