Zack Anderson 4th In High Jump At Junior Nationals
SACRAMENTO, Calif.- South Dakota freshman Zack Anderson placed fourth in the high jump at the U.S. Junior National Championships held at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium. Anderson cleared two bars in the competition, making his first attempt at 6 feet, 8 A3 4 inches to earn fourth place.
