William Cordova named the recipient o...

William Cordova named the recipient of the 2017 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Cordova incorporates an array of historic and contemporary images, such as patterns of Andean stonework, details of domestic architecture, old audio speakers, stacks of vinyl records, and the humble detritus of the past and present, all symbols that represent concepts of transmission, movement and data storage. William Cordova has been named the 2017 recipient of the Orlando Museum of Art Florida Prize in Contemporary Art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC