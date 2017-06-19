William Cordova named the recipient of the 2017 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art
Cordova incorporates an array of historic and contemporary images, such as patterns of Andean stonework, details of domestic architecture, old audio speakers, stacks of vinyl records, and the humble detritus of the past and present, all symbols that represent concepts of transmission, movement and data storage. William Cordova has been named the 2017 recipient of the Orlando Museum of Art Florida Prize in Contemporary Art.
