Ward and Schweizer shine at USATF Championships

Ja'Mari Ward advanced to the Junior Pan American Championships, while Karissa Schweizer broke her own 5,000-meter school record. Freshman Ja'Mari Ward won the long jump event, ensuring him a spot in the Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru July 21-23.

