Vitamin A Supplement May Thwart Tuberculosis Infection

Family members who live with someone with tuberculosis may be shielded against the highly infectious disease by taking vitamin A. A new study finds that many of those who develop TB are deficient in the nutrient. In a study of 6,000 people in Lima, Peru, researchers found that those whose diets were lacking in vitamin A had a 10-fold increased risk of developing TB from an infected family member.

Chicago, IL

