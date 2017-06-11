Thousands in Cuzco celebrate Incan fe...

Thousands in Cuzco celebrate Incan festival of the sun

Actors perform in a recreation during the Inti Raymi or Sun Festival at the Sacsahuaman fortress compound in the hills above the Andean city of Cuzco, Peru on June 24, 2017. The Inti Raymi, celebrated from time immemorial, is the most important indigenous ceremony of the Peruvian Andes, held in honor of the god Inti at the beginning of the winter solstice.

Chicago, IL

