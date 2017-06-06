Their year-long adventure turned into...

Their year-long adventure turned into Survivor: Honeymoon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Boston.com

It was 1973, and Holly FitzGerald and her husband, Fitz, were five months into a delayed, year-long honeymoon, tromping with backpacks all over the globe, a trip as far away from resorts, beaches, and umbrella-topped cocktails as they could get. Making their way toward the Amazon, their US Army surplus DC-3 bound for the frontier town of Puerto Maldonado crashes in the Peruvian jungle near a penal colony, where they end up spending a few days under the watchful care of guards and the leering, threatening presence of convicted murderers and rapists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC