Their year-long adventure turned into Survivor: Honeymoon
It was 1973, and Holly FitzGerald and her husband, Fitz, were five months into a delayed, year-long honeymoon, tromping with backpacks all over the globe, a trip as far away from resorts, beaches, and umbrella-topped cocktails as they could get. Making their way toward the Amazon, their US Army surplus DC-3 bound for the frontier town of Puerto Maldonado crashes in the Peruvian jungle near a penal colony, where they end up spending a few days under the watchful care of guards and the leering, threatening presence of convicted murderers and rapists.
