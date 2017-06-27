South Carolina medical student dies while hiking in Peru
Seth Thomas, 24, a University of South Carolina medical student, was found dead Sunday after going missing in the Andes Mountains in Peru. Thomas went for a hike Friday afternoon to see a cross on a mountain in Cuzco, according to a Facebook post by Thomas's father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump eager for big meeting with Putin; some ad...
|12 hr
|on his knees
|5
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC