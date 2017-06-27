South Carolina medical student dies w...

South Carolina medical student dies while hiking in Peru

11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Seth Thomas, 24, a University of South Carolina medical student, was found dead Sunday after going missing in the Andes Mountains in Peru. Thomas went for a hike Friday afternoon to see a cross on a mountain in Cuzco, according to a Facebook post by Thomas's father.

