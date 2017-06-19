ShrinersFest Pilot Has Fun in Washout

Heavy rain brought ShrinersFest airshow practice to a grinding halt Friday morning, and prevented people on Riverside Drive some their first glimpse at the planes, but it did not stop pilots and fans from having fun. The show must go on for a group of kids at the Evansville Children's Museum summer camp, getting up close and personal at Tri-State Aero.

Chicago, IL

