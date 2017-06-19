Pope Francis to visit Chile, Peru in ...

Pope Francis to visit Chile, Peru in January

The Holy See announced on Monday that Pope Francis will visit Chile on Jan. 15-18 of next year, and then head to Peru. The Holy See announced on Monday that Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18, then head to Peru, where he'll stay until Jan. 21. The cities on the Argentine-born pontiff's itinerary include Chile's capital, Santiago, and the Peruvian capital, Lima.

Chicago, IL

