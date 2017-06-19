Pope Francis to visit Chile, Peru in January

The Holy See announced on Monday that Pope Francis will visit Chile on Jan. 15-18 of next year, and then head to Peru. The Holy See announced on Monday that Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18, then head to Peru, where he'll stay until Jan. 21. The cities on the Argentine-born pontiff's itinerary include Chile's capital, Santiago, and the Peruvian capital, Lima.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.