Pics: Practicing yoga in unusual places

On International Yoga Day, let's take a look at the pictures of people trying out the asanas at unexpected places. Women practice yoga on a glass bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, China - Photogallery Women practice yoga on a glass bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.