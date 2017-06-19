Peruvian Nuns Are Rockin' A Message O...

Peruvian Nuns Are Rockin' A Message Of Faith, Hope And Love

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTLC-AM Indianapolis

They're not the twelve apostles, but they are 11 Catholic nuns who are spreading the word of Jesus - through music. They call themselves Siervas , for they serve the Lord through their mission on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, where their convent is located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTLC-AM Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC