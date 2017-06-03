Peruvian Army confirms death of four soldiers drowned in beach in Lima

Members of the police work at the site where the bodies of soldiers who died during a swimming training routine are placed at Marbella beach in the district of Magdalena del Mar, province of Lima, Peru, on June 2, 2017. The Peruvian Army confirmed the death of four soldiers, who drowned in a beach in the district of Magdalena del Mar, on Friday morning.

