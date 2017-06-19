Peru's president eyes pardon for Fuji...

Peru's president eyes pardon for Fujimori after political blow

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori leaves the clinic where he was transferred to from his prison in Lima, Peru, March 31, 2016. Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday that it was time to evaluate pardoning the country's imprisoned former leader Alberto Fujimori, an apparent bid to placate the powerful opposition party led by Fujimori's daughter.

