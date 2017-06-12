Peru finance minister says too busy today to face accusations in Congress
Peru's opposition-controlled Congress called on Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne to answer questions on Thursday over accusations that he improperly tried to influence an airport contract, but the minister said he was too busy working to attend the hearing. Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne attends the Thomson Reuters Economic and Financial Forum in Lima, Peru November 3, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC