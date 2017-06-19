Peru finance minister says he will not resign despite censure threat

Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said on Sunday that he has the confidence of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and will not resign, defying demands he leave his post and threats of censure by the opposition-dominated Congress. FILE PHOTO: Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne attends a session at the Congress in Lima, Peru, June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.