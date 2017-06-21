Osiptel urges providers to accelerate BTS deployment
The Supervisory Agency for Private Investment in Telecommunications has urged operators to hasten the deployment of new base transceiver stations , claiming that the amount needed to meet growing demand for mobile voice and data services by 2021 is nearly double the number currently in service. According to the regulator's studies, 36,513 will be needed to satisfy demand in 2021, but at present the nations mobile network operator have deployed just 18,928 - leaving a gap of 17,535.
