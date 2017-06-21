Osiptel urges providers to accelerate...

Osiptel urges providers to accelerate BTS deployment

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The Supervisory Agency for Private Investment in Telecommunications has urged operators to hasten the deployment of new base transceiver stations , claiming that the amount needed to meet growing demand for mobile voice and data services by 2021 is nearly double the number currently in service. According to the regulator's studies, 36,513 will be needed to satisfy demand in 2021, but at present the nations mobile network operator have deployed just 18,928 - leaving a gap of 17,535.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC