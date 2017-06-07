OMA's Florida Prize goes to William Cordova
The annual competition recognizes living artists who work in Florida. Works by the 10 finalists are on view at the museum, in Loch Haven Park, through Aug. 20. Cordova, a native of Lima, Peru, grew up in Miami and divides his time between those cities and New York.
