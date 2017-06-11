No trace of lawyer handling MH370 case
According to a report in Forbes, Monica Ribbeck Kelly, a Chicago lawyer who made headlines by filing the lawsuit, has gone missing, and her clients are very unhappy. The report quoted Edward Clinton Jr, who has filed a malpractice suit against Monica, as saying that sometime last year, Ribbeck Law shut down its phone and website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
