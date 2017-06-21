New restrictions set on visiting Peru's famed Machu Picchu

LIMA, Peru - Travelers wanting a glimpse of Peru's famed Machu Picchu will be restricted to visiting during morning or afternoon tours in a move aimed at conserving the site's archaeological splendor. The new rules go into effect in July and will allow about 3,600 visitors to enter the ancient Incan citadel from 6 a.m. to noon and another nearly 2,700 people to explore during afternoon hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.