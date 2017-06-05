Miramont Resources Announces Definiti...

Miramont Resources Announces Definitive Agreement With Puno Gold Corporation

Miramont Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement dated June 2, 2017 for its proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Puno Gold Corporation . Puno is a privately held Ontario corporation.

Chicago, IL

