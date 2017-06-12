Match preview: Peru vs. Jamaica

Time: 8:30 PM Eastern Time , 7:30 PM Central Time , 7:30 PM Local time in Jamaica and Peru, 5:30 PM Pacific Time Jamaica heads to the mountains of Peru to play in their only friendly of this international window, taking on the 15th ranked Peruvians in Arequipa - at an altitude of around 7,600 feet . The Reggae Boyz are using this as a tune up as they head into both the Caribbean Cup and the Gold Cup .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brotherly Game.