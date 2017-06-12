Match preview: Peru vs. Jamaica

Match preview: Peru vs. Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Brotherly Game

Time: 8:30 PM Eastern Time , 7:30 PM Central Time , 7:30 PM Local time in Jamaica and Peru, 5:30 PM Pacific Time Jamaica heads to the mountains of Peru to play in their only friendly of this international window, taking on the 15th ranked Peruvians in Arequipa - at an altitude of around 7,600 feet . The Reggae Boyz are using this as a tune up as they head into both the Caribbean Cup and the Gold Cup .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brotherly Game.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC