Mario Testino Receives Legion D'Honne...

Mario Testino Receives Legion D'Honneur in Lima, Peru

Wednesday Jun 14

MARIO'S MOMENT: The French government paid tribute to Mario Testino and his services to culture on Tuesday, awarding him the Lgion d'Honneur, France's highest civilian distinction. Testino received the honor from the French ambassador to Peru, Fabrice Mauris, during a small ceremony at the French residence in Lima where the photographer was born and raised.

Chicago, IL

